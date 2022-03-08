NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A three-year-old child is in the hospital following what investigators say was an accidental shooting.

There is no word on where the shooting occurred, but authorities say the child was taken to the Tristar Summit Medical Center emergency room Tuesday afternoon by a parent. Officials say the child had a gunshot wound to the chest.

The child was then airlifted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

Youth Services is now investigating.