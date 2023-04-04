NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With severe weather in the forecast this week for Middle Tennessee, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) wants to make residents aware that a few tornado sirens are not working at this time.

OEM said its Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System has three inoperable sirens that are scheduled for repairs next week.

Siren 91 on Conference Drive, Siren 108 at the intersection of McCrory Lane and Newsom Station Road and Siren 42 at Berry Street are the ones affected.

OEM said once repairs are made next week there will be follow-up testing to make sure the sirens are working properly.

All other sirens are working, OEM said, reminding residents that the sirens are only attended to be heard when outdoors.