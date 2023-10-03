NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teenagers who are believed to be connected a recent string of vehicle thefts in East Nashville are now in custody, according to Metro police.

The teens — aged 15, 16 and 17 — are accused of stealing and breaking into multiple cars, mainly from the area of Lenore Street in East Nashville, on the week of September 11.

According to Metro police, five of the seven cars stolen were Hyundai’s. Last week, News 2 spoke to one of the victims who said she believes the thefts were part of a social media trend.

“I know there was a trend on TikTok, showing other kids how to steal cars and go on joy rides and I think TikTok should have some responsibility in that,” the woman told News 2.

On Monday, Metro police announced that two of the teens were arrested at a home on Bonnamere Drive. Meanwhile, another teen was taken into custody by LaVergne police.

Each teen has been charged in juvenile court with four counts of motor vehicle theft and one count of gun theft.

Metro police reported that the 17-year-old was also charged with felony vandalism. Additional charges are anticipated against the teens, police said.