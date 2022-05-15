NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teenagers were arrested late Saturday night after robbing a Murfreesboro man of his car keys.

Police say the teens used a stolen pistol to rob the 28-year-old man on the downtown side of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

Yussuf Osman, 16, who the victim identified as the gunman during a show-up after the arrests, Joseph Shearer, 17, and Butoyi Deus, 15, are all charged with aggravated robbery. Osman has also been charged with gun theft; the recovered pistol was reported stolen out of Mt. Juliet last year.

According to police, the victim called 911 just after 11 p.m. Saturday to report he had been robbed. He told dispatchers the robber with the gun put it to his abdomen and went through his belongings, ultimately taking the keys to his car. He said the teens fled across the pedestrian bridge toward Nissan Stadium.

Officers working in the area on UTVs quickly responded to the area and took Osman and Deus into custody on Shelby Avenue. Osman dropped the gun during his arrest.

Shearer was found hiding behind semi-trailers on Crutcher Street.

Police say the victim told them the teens used the key fob to unlock his car from a distance, making him believe they were trying to find the car, rummage through it or steal it.