NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teens are behind bars for their involvement in a crime spree involving six pistols, three of which were stolen, and four stolen vehicles.

Police say on Monday, Cheatham County authorities asked Metro police for help finding those responsible for a recent vehicle theft and other burglaries. The ensuing investigation led to three teenagers, ages 17, 16 and 15, as those responsible. The teens were also identified as suspects in auto burglaries in Nashville earlier this week, which resulted in four guns being stolen.

As police responded to auto burglaries in progress at Royal Arms Apartments on Richard Jones Road just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the suspects intentionally crashed into a police officer’s patrol car as they fled.

On Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed the three teens were inside a stolen Kia SUV on South 6th Street. The Kia had been stolen from 21st Avenue South at around 5:15 a.m. January 29, as the owner left the SUV unlocked and running to warm up. As the Kia began driving, an MNPD helicopter followed it.

The Kia traveled into further into East Nashville and stopped near Riverside Drive and Cahal Avenue where the teens then abandoned the Kia and got into a Ford Fusion that was stolen in Ashland City on January 25.

The teens drove the Ford to the 3300 block of Creekwood Drive, abandoned it there and then got into a Nissan Maxima stolen on January 24 from a South Nashville apartment complex. The Nissan was unlocked and the keys were inside.

The Nissan was driven to the 500 block of Hickory Hills Boulevard where the 15-year-old lives. He got out while the other two teens traveled on and crashed the Nissan on Hickory Hills Boulevard. The two teens ran from the wrecked Nissan and the 16-year-old was quickly apprehended by Metro officers.

The 17-year-old went to a construction site, found a Ford F-250 pickup truck with the keys inside, and fled, ramming an unoccupied police car in the process. The MNPD helicopter kept an eye on the truck until it crashed near the intersection of South Graycroft Avenue and Old Hickory Boulevard.

The teen then abandoned the truck and tried to carjack two people who were stopped in traffic. He was unsuccessful and was quickly apprehended by officers from the Madison precinct.

Staff members from Juvenile Court joined Metro police officers at the 15-year-old’s apartment on Hickory Hills Boulevard where he was taken into custody. Officers executed a search warrant on his apartment and found three pistols, two of which were stolen in Nashville, several lights that can be mounted on guns, red dot sights, several extended magazines and about 500 rounds of ammunition.

Three more guns were found inside the crash Nissan. One of them was stolen pistol.

The 17-year-old has a total of 42 charges against him, including counts of vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession, evading arrest and leaving the scene of crashes.

The 16-year-old faces eight charges at Juvenile Court, including counts of unlawful gun possession, vehicle theft and evading arrest.

The 15-year-old is facing six charges, including counts of unlawful gun possession, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.