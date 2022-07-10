NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teens were arrested Saturday night for their involvement in a carjacking earlier this week.

Metro police say on Saturday night, officers found an unoccupied, stolen Honda Civic parked near the intersection of Claiborne and Green Street. The car was reportedly taken at gunpoint Thursday night at the intersection of Berry and North 3rd Street in East Nashville.

Officers followed the car after they saw three teens get into the Civic and drive off. The teens stopped the Civic on E. Nocturne Drive at Whites Creek Pike where all three of them were taken into custody.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with vehicle theft while a 17-year-old passenger was charged with joyriding and curfew violation. An adult passenger, 19-year-old Twyan Lyons, was charged with joyriding and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.