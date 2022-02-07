NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested three teens and recovered four guns after shots were fired at an East Nashville apartment.

On Friday, police said 18-year-old Breontez Smith got out of the passenger side of a stolen Honda and opened fire at an apartment in Cayce Homes on South 7th Street with an AR-15. Four people were in the apartment, but none were hit.

A THP helicopter helped detectives follow the stolen Honda to an apartment complex in the 37000 block of Dickerson Pike. Police used spike strips to stop the car, which traveled across Dickerson Pike onto Tuckahoe Drive before coming to a stop on Belleshire Terrace Drive.

A 16-year-old driver and rear seat passenger, 18-year-old Jahnacya Brown, were taken into custody. Smith got out of the car and fled into the woods, but was later apprehended by a K9 team.

Detectives found an AR pistol and two Glocks laying on the side of Tuckahoe Drive.

Police said Brown admitted to having an AR-15 with a drum magazine in her home on Henry Hale Boulevard, which she said she was keeping for someone else. Detectives recovered the weapons from her bedroom.

Smith was charged with auto theft, evading arrest, and four counts of felony aggravated assault. His bond was set at $100,000.

Brown was charged with vehicle theft and contributing to the delinquency of the 16-year-old. Additional warrants charging her with four counts of felony aggravated assault were issued Saturday.

The 16-year-old was charged in Juvenile Court with auto theft, second offense unlawful gun possession, and felony evading arrest.

The Honda Accord had been stolen on December 28 from the 1500 block of Dickerson Pike after its keys were left in the glove box.