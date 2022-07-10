NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teens were arrested Saturday night for allegedly setting off fireworks inside a movie theater and then evading arrest in a stolen car.

Metro police say officers responded to reports of young men setting off fireworks inside Regal Hollywood movie theater, located in the 700 block of Thompson Lane.

When officers arrived, they saw the three teens exit the movie theater and walk toward a blue Ford Mustang which had been reported stolen on the Fourth of July from an apartment complex on Hickory Highlands Drive. The owner of the Mustang reportedly left the car’s spare key in a bag in the back seat.

Officers followed the Mustang to an apartment complex on Baby Ruth Lane where the three teens fled on foot. The driver was quickly apprehended and was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

The two passengers were taken into custody after a long foot pursuit.

Police also found a second handgun in the Mustang.

The teens, all 16 years old, are charged in Juvenile Court with unlawful gun possession and evading arrest. Additionally, the driver is charged with vehicle theft.