NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation has been opened in North Nashville after an incident Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on 25th Avenue North. Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) that were on the scene told News 2, three people in total were shot.

One person was transported, two others drove themselves to the hospital. Police said all three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

MNPD said there is no motive at this time and the suspect is not in custody. Officials said witnesses were not cooperating with authorities.