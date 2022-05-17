NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide early Tuesday morning after police say he stabbed three people.

According to officials, on May 3, a fight broke out at a Citgo gas station located at 3900 Clarksville in Bordeaux. Police said a separate man got into a brief fight with three victims after asking them for money at the gas pumps, then Waymond Fletcher, 30, stepped in.

Fletcher reportedly told officers he was trying to break up the fight, but Metro Police said surveillance footage showed Fletcher began to stab the victims after the fight was broken up.

Officials said Fletcher stabbed three men in total. Police documents said two of the victims suffered multiple injuries including punctured lungs and were in the hospital for several days. The third victim was allegedly stabbed once directly above his heart.

Metro police said Fletcher was also hospitalized after the incident but was determined to be the aggressor with “obvious disregard for human life.”