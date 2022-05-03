NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation was opened early Tuesday morning after three men were found unresponsive in downtown Nashville.

Police told News 2 they were found off Union Street near Legislative Plaza and rushed to the hospital. One of the men was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances. No additional information was immediately released.