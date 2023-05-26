NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after three injured men arrived at the hospital following a report of shots fired in South Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, three men arrived at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center. Two of them had non-life-threatening injuries while the third had more serious injuries, so he was transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

Officials said a shots fired call from the area of Harding Place and Interstate 24 came in shortly before the hospital walk-ins report.

Authorities said they found multiple shell casings, as well as a bag of white powdery substance, in the roadway at that location.

No additional details have been released about this incident.