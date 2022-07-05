NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Three men have been named as the perpetrators of a fatal shooting that took place in an apartment complex parking lot on Woodland Pointe Drive in May.

Warrants charging criminal homicide and attempted murder have been issued against the men for the May 22 fatal shooting of Nelson Soto, 31, and the wounding of his female passenger in Soto’s vehicle.

Clesi Hodges (Courtesy: MNPD)

Brandon L. Sharp (Courtesy: MNPD)

Jaime Cooper (Courtesy: MNPD)

Metro Police say the investigation determined Clesi Hodges, 45, contracted Brandon L. Sharp, 35, to murder Soto and the female victim due to an ongoing feud between Hodges and Soto. A third man, Jaime Cooper, 39, was also allegedly involved by luring both victims to the apartment complex parking lot where Sharp opened fire.

Soto died at the scene, but the female victim survived with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro Police say Hodges and Sharp are currently in custody on unrelated charges. Hodges is jailed in Wilson County, while Sharp is being held in the Sumner County Jail.

Cooper remains at large. Anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.