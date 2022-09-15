NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men were arrested Tuesday night on outstanding aggravated and kidnapping charges.

Metro police say on Monday, Sept. 5, the victim reported Ceepon Yasin, 26, Iden Salman, 22, and Reybaz Abdullah, 24, came to his Joelton home and demanded he repay a loan. When the victim told them he didn’t have the money, the three men reportedly forced him into a vehicle, pistol whipped him and threatened to kill him before eventually letting him out of the car.

On Tuesday night, police found all three men and took them into custody.

Officers found two handguns with Yasin when he was arrested while Salman was stopped on Nolensville Pike and found with three guns, narcotics and cash. Abdullah was arrested while walking near his home on Aster Drive.

Ceepon Yasin (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Iden Salman (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Reybaz Abdullah (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Recovered items (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Recovered guns (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Salman is being held on a $275,000 bond while Yasin and Abdullah are each being held on $175,000 bonds.

Police say they are continuing to investigate their involvement in other crimes.