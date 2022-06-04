NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men were arrested in downtown Nashville Friday night for selling substances that tested positive for fentanyl.

Metro police say, Anthony Tiller, 37, Phillip Palmer, 63, and Di’Nerio Morton, 18, were all arrested as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in downtown Nashville.

All three men were taken into custody. According to Metro police, a gun was also discovered on 18-year-old Morton at the time of the arrest.

No other information was immediately released.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) can help. CORT is a free and confidential resource to help find drug and alcohol treatment for individuals who are at risk of an overdose. The service is offered free of charge regardless of health insurance status. The team works with an individual to determine the appropriate level of care. You can call CORT at 615-687-1701.