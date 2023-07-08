NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are crediting an LPR alert for the recovery of a stolen vehicle and guns, as well as three arrests.

Officials said the incident began Friday after an LPR camera alerted officers of a stolen 2004 GMN Yukon that was traveling northbound on Brick Church Pike near Trinity Lane.

Metro police said the Yukon was stolen the day before after it was parked at a Gray Street construction site unlocked with the keys still inside.

A Metro Nashville Police helicopter followed the Yukon to an apartment building on Capitol Point where the driver – identified as 24-year-old D’Juan Bowers – and two other occupants went inside.

According to Metro police, the helicopter crew then observed D’Juan exiting the apartment and entering a car that drove him to Jefferson Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, where he then entered another SUV.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Authorities reported the SUV dropped D’Juan off at a clothing store on Jefferson Street and he was picked up by the driver of a black Ford Edge.

Officers attempted to stop the driver of the Ford – identified as 39-year-old Jason Rucker – but he fled the scene at a high rate of speed, said police.

Rucker later pulled into a parking lot on Jo Johnston Avenue after officers successfully deployed spike strips. Both Rucker and D’Juan were taken into custody.

Police said a third suspect — identified as 22-year-old Davon Bowers — fled the scene on foot and discarded two loaded pistols as ran. He was later taken into custody a few blocks away.

One of the guns recovered at the scene was confirmed to have been stolen in 2018 from Lebanon.

Inside the Ford, officers found various keys that belonged to other vehicles. Metro police are investigating to determine whether they are related to other vehicle thefts.

Davon was charged with evading arrest and being a felon in possession of a gun. Both D’Juan and Davon were also charged with two outstanding warrants, which include domestic assault and aggravate burglary.

Rucker was charged with felony evading arrest and has been freed on a $2,000 bond.