ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least three people were killed in an overnight crash on Interstate 24 in Davidson County, according to Metro police.

The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 8 at approximately 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-24 near exit 60, which is the Hickory Hollow Parkway exit ramp.

According to Metro police, only one car was involved in the crash. Authorities reported three people were killed, and their identities have not been revealed at this time.

Additional details surrounding the deadly single-vehicle crash were not immediately provided. The crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.