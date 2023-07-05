NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville saw a violent Fourth of July holiday after police responded to four separate shooting scenes in which three people were killed, including a teenager, and at least one person was injured, according to Metro police.

Metro police confirmed they responded to at least four separate shooting scenes on the holiday that spanned across the city and included East Nashville, South Nashville, North Nashville and downtown Nashville.

Here’s a timeline of the shootings reported in Nashville on July 4:

Lebanon Pike- 2 P.M.

The Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Lebanon Pike at 2 p.m. in South Nashville for reports of crashed vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made in this incident.

Metro police investigated a shooting at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road in East Nashville. A male in his mid-teens was killed. “Strong leads” are being pursued in the investigation, according to Metro police.

Buena Vista Pike- 7:22 P.M.

Officers said one person was killed in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike near the Bordeaux area. Metro police told News 2 as many as 100 rounds may have been fired in this incident.

Metro police were dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard just after 10 p.m. to respond to reports of an individual who had been shot. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officials are working to determine if the shooting was a result of celebratory gunfire.

On Monday, July 3, Metro police reported the city of Nashville has recorded 49 homicides so far this year. The most recent shootings pushes that number up to more than 50.

No arrests have been made, and the victim’s identities have not been revealed in any of the cases.

If you have information on any of these shootings, tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.