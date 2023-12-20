NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three juveniles are now all in custody a week after they allegedly escaped a treatment facility and carjacked a woman at knifepoint in West Nashville.

According to Metro police, the boys — identified as a 12-year-old boy, 15-year-old Noah Allen, and 16-year-old James Turner — escaped from the Natchez Trace Youth Academy in Waverly by jumping the facility’s fence around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

After the escape, authorities reported the boys allegedly walked about six miles and stole an SUV from a gas station that was left running and had the keys inside.

The next day, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, Metro police were alerted to a incident involving a woman who had been carjacked in a West Nashville parking garage.

Officials said the three suspects approached the woman and demanded her 2007 Lexus GS350 at knifepoint. One of the suspects reportedly drove off in the car while the other two ran away.

On Wednesday night, authorities said the 12-year-old was arrested at the Greyhound bus station in the 700 block of 5th Avenue South after an officer from the Central Precinct recognized him from the suspect description.

According to Metro police, the 12-year-old was wearing the same clothing, and even had a Lexus car key and a knife in his possession. He has been charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery.

Authorities reported that the victim’s Lexus was found Wednesday at the Family Dollar in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. The car was left running and had significant body damage, including a blown tire, according to investigators.

By Thursday, Dec. 14, Allen and Turner remained at large. However, two days later, Metro police announced Allen had been taken into custody in Lebanon.

Allen was brought to Nashville, where he allegedly placed himself at the scene of the carjacking during a police interview.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 — a week after the alleged carjacking took place — Metro police announced that 16-year-old James Turner had surrendered to authorities in Nashville and was booked into juvenile detention.

Additional details were not immediately released.