NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were arrested late Saturday night for targeting and robbing Latino residents at three Nashville apartment complexes.

Jerry Peden of Berkley Drive, Monterriouz Gooch-Cantrell of Mountain High Drive and Brenda Arrington of Hickory Club Drive, all 21 years old, are each charged with five counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of evading arrest. All three are currently in jail.

According to police, on Saturday night officers were dispatched to robberies at apartment complexes on Whispering Hills Drive, Thompson Place and Patricia Drive between 8:37 p.m. and 9:02 p.m. The victims told officers that two men, both armed with pistols, approached them at or near their cars and, in Spanish, demanded their belongings. The robbers then fled in a silver Nissan sedan.

Officers in the area of Thompson Lane and Murfreesboro Pike saw a silver Nissan Altima after the third robbery and stopped the car. When officers asked the three occupants to get out of the car, Arrington, who was driving, sped away.

Officers pursued the car to Nolensville Pike near Harding Place where Arrington, Peden and Gooch-Cantrell got out of the Nissan in the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office. The car continued rolling and crashed into a parked pickup truck. Officers chased after the three suspects on foot and soon took them all into custody. Two pistols discarded during the foot pursuits were also recovered.

During interviews with detectives, the three confessed to committing the robberies Saturday night.

Police say the three arrested are also under investigation in more than a dozen similar robberies since mid-December.