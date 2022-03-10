NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in South Nashville late Wednesday night.
The shooting happened on Zermatt Avenue just before midnight.
Metro police reported at least one victim was critically injured but is expected to survive. The extent of the other victim’s injuries is not known.
One person was reportedly taken into custody following the shooting but their identify was not immediately released.
Overdose deaths have nearly doubled in Tennessee in recent years. News 2 digs deeper into the impact on families and community in a series of special reports – Deadly Deal.