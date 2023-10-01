NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting left at least three people injured on Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Murfreesboro Pike near the Speedway gas station on Sunday, Oct. 1.

According to Metro police, three people were injured in the shooting. At least one person sustained critical injuries, police said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No additional details were immediately released.