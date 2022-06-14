NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in the Edgehill neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Horton Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. in response to a shooting call.

Officials told a News 2 crew on scene that three individuals were sitting outside a row of apartments when a vehicle drove by and fired several shots at them.

According to Metro police, all three individuals have minor injuries with most being graze wounds from bullets. One of the victims refused transport to the hospital.

Horton Avenue remains closed at this time as officers continue to investigate the scene.