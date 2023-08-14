NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured early Monday morning in South Nashville.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex located in the 370 block of Wallace Road just before 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug.14.

According to Metro police, at least three people were injured in the shooting. Officers at the scene said majority of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, but at least one person sustained critical injures in the shooting.

Authorities are investigating whether the shooting happened inside or outside the apartment, according to officers at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, according to Metro police.

No other information was immediately released.