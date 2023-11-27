*Editor’s note: This story was originally written as a woman found shot outside Nissan Stadium. Metro police have since released more information saying the shooting originated outside of an East Nashville apartment. The story below has been updated to reflect these claims.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were shot in East Nashville Monday night after a fight outside of Cayce Homes.

Metro police reported two men who knew each other got into a fight over a woman on South 7th Street outside of a Cayce Homes apartment before shooting each other.

(Photo: WKRN)

When officers arrived at Cayce Homes, they found one of the men who had been shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) with critical injuries.

The second man shot at Cayce Homes was found with a gunshot wound to the leg on 39th Avenue North in West Nashville. He was also taken to VUMC for treatment, according to investigators.

A 30-year-old woman was also found shot in a Nissan Stadium parking lot. Police said they believe the woman was driving in the Cayce Homes area when the shooting happened and was hit in the shoulder by errant gunfire. She then drove herself to a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium and called for help.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries and has since been released.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported a 25-year-old man was invited by a woman he was dating to her apartment but when he knocked on the door, he was met by a 26-year-old man pointing a gun at him. The 26-year-old said he was also in a relationship with the woman.

The 25-year-old drew his own gun and exchanged shots with the man, who was found outside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds by responding officers.

Charges in relation to the gunfire are pending the completion of the investigation and a review by the District Attorney’s Office.