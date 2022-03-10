NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing charges after he and two women were injured in a domestic violence-related shooting Wednesday night in South Nashville.

Metro police say as officers responded to an apartment in the 1900 block of Zermatt Avenue, another group of officers responded to the Waffle House in the 14900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard where two women had driven for help.

The suspect, 40-year-old Tarell Lewis, drove himself to General Hospital and was later taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Lewis’ girlfriend reportedly went back to their Zermatt Avenue apartment to get her belongings, along with their three children, ages six, two and one, after Lewis physically assaulted her earlier in the day. Another woman went with her for support.

Lewis began to argue with his girlfriend and the argument reportedly turned physical, with Lewis hitting and threatening her. His girlfriend told police she retrieved a gun after noticing Lewis was armed. The couple then fired at each other, according to police.

The girlfriend was hit in her upper left chest, while the other woman was hit in the shoulder. Both of their injuries are non-life threatening.

Lewis was also shot and remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Their three children were also present at the time of the shooting. The 6-year-old was downstairs in the room where the shooting happened, but was not hit; the other two children were upstairs.

Lewis will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a handgun. Her will also be charged on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence for an alleged assault on February 11 involving his ex-girlfriend, police say.

Lewis has also been convicted of felony drug and weapon possession charges in the past.