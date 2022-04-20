NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Pike at Pineway Drive is closed in both directions following a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway at Pineway Drive just before 10 a.m. in response to a serious crash involving injuries.

Three people were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries. According to Metro police, two people have died at this time.

Source: WKRN

The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

No other information was immediately released.