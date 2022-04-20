NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Pike at Pineway Drive is closed in both directions following a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to Murfreesboro Pike near Briley Parkway at Pineway Drive just before 10 a.m. in response to a serious crash involving injuries.
Three people were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries. According to Metro police, two people have died at this time.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.