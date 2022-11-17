NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people have been indicted on federal charges stemming from a sex trafficking and drug distribution conspiracy that operated out of a house in Antioch.

According to the Department of Justice, Antioch residents Karen Bailey, 42, Charles McGlother, 50, and Charles Sumner, 61, were indicted Monday and charged with conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking and conspiracy to distribute, and distributing, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

The trio has also been charged with trafficking three women for sex by force and coercion for the purpose of financial gain.

Furthermore, the indictment charges McGlother with two counts of federal firearms violations, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and for possessing of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents allege the trio ran the human trafficking operation for over a decade, and dozens of women are believed to have been recruited under false pretenses and coerced and forced into commercial sex acts. Specifically, the group targeted women who were recovering drug addicts with small children who needed housing.

Charles Sumner (left), Karen Bailer (middle), Charles McGlother (right). (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The trio reportedly allowed the women and their children to move into their house, got them addicted to drugs, and then coerced them to perform commercial sex acts when they were unable to pay rent. The women also were not allowed to take their children out of the house without a chaperon.

According to the Department of Justice, the trio gave drugs to the women to keep them addicted, and sold drugs to commercial sex customers and others outside of the operation. McGlother allegedly owned several businesses, including a music studio and a food truck, both of which were also used to sell drugs.

On March 31, 2022, authorities executed a search warrant on Bluewillow Court in Antioch, where the defendants and some of the trafficked women were living. Authorities found several trafficking victims on the property, some of them living in makeshift sheds without electricity behind the main house.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Sumner was arrested at his home Thursday morning and will appear in court on the same day, while Bailey and McGlother are currently in state custody, according to officials.

If convicted, all three face a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison.