NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of crashing on Interstate 24 after drinking downtown with his friends was charged with vehicular assault Saturday morning.

According to Metro Nashville Police, officers responded to the incident in the eastbound lanes of I-24 at exit 52 around 3:30 a.m. The driver of a Ford F-150, Brian De La Vega, 26, reportedly told officers he was cut off by another vehicle, swerved off the road and crashed.

Officials said three passengers were hospitalized, and responding firefighters said one likely had a broken leg.

Police said De La Vega looked unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot/watery eyes, and smelled of alcohol. MNPD documents said he admitted to drinking before driving, and that he was downtown with his passengers just before the crash.