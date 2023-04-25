NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were taken to local hospitals following a head-on crash that occurred late Monday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Whites Creek Pike and Parmley Lane.

According to Metro police, the crash involved two vehicles. Officials say a man and a woman occupied one vehicle and one male driver was in the other vehicle.

At the scene, all three individuals were reported to have sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The man and woman were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the male driver of the other vehicle was taken to Tristar Skyline Medical Center. Their current condition remains unknown.

At this time, officers believe speeding was a factor in the crash. No other information was immediately released.