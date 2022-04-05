DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man taken into custody earlier this year was charged again after officers said they found drugs in his jail cell.

Shay Williams Jr. was arrested in January for felony robbery and other charges. However, on March 21, officers said his cell was searched at the Davidson County Maximum Correctional Center located at 5113 Harding Place.

Shay Williams Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to a warrant, officials found a box of soap containing eight packets of a pink substance wrapped in plastic. Police said the substance tested positive for meth.

Officials confiscated a total of three grams of meth from Williams’ cell.

He is now facing additional charges.