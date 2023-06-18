NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say three teenagers from Franklin were killed in a single-crash that occurred overnight in Nashville.

Officials have identified the teens as 18-year-old Jeffrie Prendergast, 18-year-old Jonathan Jesus Bravo and 19-year-old Jordan Posantes.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the crash happened on Sunday, June 18, just after midnight near the intersection of Sidco Drive and Powell Avenue.

Officials reported that an officer located a group of street racers in the Powell Avenue area and attempted to stop a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

According to Metro Police, Prendergast was driving the Camaro and fled at a high rate of speed after the officer attempted to stop the vehicle.

After witnessing the Camaro flee at a high rate of speed, the officer deactivated his emergency equipment and decided not to pursue the Camaro, police said.

Authorities reported that the Camaro crashed a short time later and traveled through a stop sign at Powell Avenue and Sidco Drive.

Police said the Camaro then left the roadway and struck a railroad track berm, which caused it to go airborne.

The Camaro then traveled through a chain link fence and landed in a parking lot on railroad property, where it became wedged between two semi-trailers.

Metro police said all three teens were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement.

No other information was immediately released.