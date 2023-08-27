NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three firefighters were taken to local hospitals after a car struck a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said crews were called to the 1600 block of 12th Avenue North to respond to a call about a vehicle that had hit a house.

Source: WKRN

Authorities reported that the impact led to a fire. No one inside the home was injured, and the vehicle that struck the home was empty, according to witnesses at the scene.

At least three firefighters were transported from the scene to be to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident. Two are being treated for heat related illness and one for a minor burn, according to Nashville Fire.

No one inside the home sustained any injuries. The Nashville Fire Department said the Red Cross is assisting two adults.

News 2 has a crew headed to the scene to get more information.