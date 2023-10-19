NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three families have been displaced after a house fire in Antioch.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews responded to the 3200 block of Anderson Road for reports of a fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy flames showing from one side of a duplex.

The fire then spread to a vehicle in the driveway and then to a neighboring duplex unit, according to officials.

NFD said firefighters worked to extinguish the fires in each unit and then cut the fire off in the attic of a neighboring unit to prevent that unit from being a total loss.

All fires have been extinguished and crews are currently performing salvage and overhaul to make sure there is no further extension, according to officials.

The Red Cross is on scene to help the three families who are displaced.

No injuries were reported.