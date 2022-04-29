NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people escaped a house fire early Friday morning in North Nashville.

First responders were called to the home just before 2 a.m. for a fire in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue North. Officials with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) told News 2 when they arrived, the home was fully engulfed with flames shooting through the roof as high as the trees.

One person allegedly came home and saw a couch on fire in the living room and tried to put it out but was unsuccessful. They then alerted the others in the home.

NFD said everyone inside the home was able to escape safely. One of the residents reportedly had asthma and was treated on the scene. No injuries were reported.

The fire burned through the roof. Fire officials said they are working to determine the cause, and that the fire may have started in the living room.

According to NFD, the home is considered destroyed.