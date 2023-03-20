NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — A 1990s rock band will be hitting the road this summer celebrating its most successful album in its anniversary year, and they’ll be stopping in Nashville in August.

3 Doors Down, the multi-platinum band from Mississippi, will hit amphitheaters across the U.S. for the “Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour,” produced by Live Nation. Named for the band’s sophomore album, the tour will see the band play the full album as well as other massive hits.

The tour includes a Nashville stop at Ascend Amphitheater on Aug. 18, 2023.

Joining 3 Doors Down is Candlebox, for what is slated to be the band’s last US tour to promote the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album being released later this year by Round Hill Records.

“‘Away From The Sun’ has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” said 3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans. The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”

Artist presale and VIP packages will be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21. The general on-sale for the tour begins at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24. Tickets can be purchased HERE.