3 dead after apparent drug overdoses involving white powdery substance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people are dead after apparently overdosing on drugs Friday.

The Metro Public Health Department says their surveillance system detected an “increase in fatal drug overdose activity over the past 24 hours.” Three people are suspected to have overdosed and died in the Hermitage area after using a white powder.

MPHD urges residents to check in on loved ones and call 911 if overdose is suspected.

Anyone struggling with drug addiction should call the Tennessee Redline at 1-800-889-9789. Click here for more resources.