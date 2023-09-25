NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three women were taken into custody this weekend in connection with the burglary of multiple train cars in Nashville.

The theft happened at a railroad crossing on 17th Avenue North near Watkins Park.

Metro police reported officers found multiple suspects with boxes broken apart outside a train container. The suspects then tried to drive away in two vehicles but they were soon taken into custody, according to Metro police.

According to arrest affidavits, occupants of one of the fleeing vehicles pushed a box out of the car while the other still contained boxes of stolen items in plain view. Metro officers then confirmed the boxes were the same as those still onboard the train.

Metro police reported 26-year-old Nicquelette Buford, Nakaria Anthony, 20, and 19-year-old Lametria Scales were all charged with three counts of felony burglary, theft of property, trespassing and vandalism of critical infrastructure.

In 2020, Buford was was one of several people caught on surveillance camera assaulting and stabbing a woman during a brawl in North Nashville.

Officers discovered a rail road spike nearby that appeared to have been used to break the seal of the three containers burglarized.

Investigators delayed the train for more than four hours at an estimated cost of $23,000.