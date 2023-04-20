NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three people are accused of trying to get more than 300 pounds of marijuana delivered in Nashville.

Three arrest affidavits shared the same narrative. Police said detectives conducted a controlled delivery of the drugs Wednesday. The reports stated each suspect signed for the marijuana and took it into their possession.

Once they had the drugs in their possession and were loading it onto a box truck, detectives moved in and made the arrests. The affidavits did not state where the operation happened.

The three men — 25-year-old Fowaz Faisal Alkhanshali, 30-year-old Devonte L Reynolds, and 48-year-old Alberto Leon Isaza — were charged with felony drug possession and booked into the Metro jail around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Their bond amounts range from $150,000 to $200,000.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.