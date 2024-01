NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were taken into custody after nearly 14 pounds of fentanyl pills were delivered to Nashville last week.

Metro police reported 13.8 pounds of pills “containing deadly fentanyl” arrived in Nashville on Thursday, Jan. 4 from Phoenix, Arizona.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Branelle Brooks (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Jacquez McCoy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Karl Chandler (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Karl Chandler, of Nashville, Jacquez McCoy and Branelle Brooks, of Alabama, were taken into custody and charged federally with engaging in a fentanyl conspiracy.

No additional information was released.