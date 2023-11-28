NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three bystanders have been hit by stray bullets in November, according to Metro police, however, the number of people hurt by gunfire in Nashville is down 21% this year compared to this time last year.

The first incident happened in early November when 18-year-old Belmont University student, Jillian Ludwig was hit in the head and killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired by 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, according to Metro police.

Then, on November 10, a man was seriously injured after being shot in the chest by a man who was aiming for a different man during an argument.

The third incident in November happened Monday evening in East Nashville at the Cayce Homes, according to Metro police. Officers said two men were arguing over a woman and shot each other outside of the complex. During the exchange of gunfire, a woman who took a wrong turn and pulled over nearby was shot in the shoulder by a stray bullet.

News 2 asked some Nashville residents if they felt safe in Nashville following the recent incidents.

“Not particularly,” Naomi Johnston replied when asked if she feels safe in Nashville. “I feel like there’s a lot of aggression throughout the city and whether it’s driving or walking down the street, even if it’s in a good area, I’m always on guard.”

“Do I feel like I wish I should be carrying, yes. That is a thought that I have now that I didn’t have five years ago; three years ago,” Jackie Kane said.

“I feel extremely safe in Nashville, another man responded. “I’m pretty aware of my surroundings.”

According to Metro police data, gunshot homicides have increased in certain precincts this year compared to last year, including the Hermitage precinct by 30% and the East precinct by 40%.

However, many precincts saw a decline in gunshot homicides this year, including the West and Central precincts, both by 50%.

The number of victims injured by gunfire in Nashville overall also decreased nearly 6%, according to the data.

Some people News 2 talked to said they make it a point to stay aware of their surroundings.

“It’s a reminder to let you know there is crime everywhere,” Gregory Lyon said. “Any place here in Nashville you can never be too safe as you think you are.”

However, the responses weren’t all negative.

“Do I still see community? Yes,” Kane said. “Do I still feel like during the day I can walk down Broadway? Yes. Do I see it getting a little more grimy? Yes. But I still have hope and there is still that small town mentality of people wanting to help.”

The woman shot Monday evening near the Cayce Homes was released from the hospital the following day. One of the men allegedly involved was seriously injured and remains in the hospital, according to police.