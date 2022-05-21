NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested three men following an undercover operation regarding the sale of drugs laced with fentanyl in downtown Nashville.

Detectives arrested Khalil Smith, 26, Nesean Thompson, 22, and Michael Terry, 26, on Friday night after an undercover operation revealed that the three men were allegedly selling cocaine laced with fentanyl in the downtown area.

According to Metro police, during the operation Michael Terry met an undercover detective near the Hall of Fame Park and made a call to have cocaine delivered. Officials say that’s when Smith and Thompson arrived on scene with Smith selling the detective three grams of a white powder for $200.

Khalil Smith (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Nesean Thompson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Michael Terry (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers then moved in to make arrests and stated that Smith and Thompson attempted to flee the scene but were quickly apprehended. Metro police said Terry was taken into custody after he attempted to walk away from the scene in a different direction. Terry is being held in the Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond.

At the scene, officers recovered 11 grams of a white powder that tested positive for fentanyl, a bag of white rocks that tested positive for cocaine, 23 Xanax bars and 21 grams of marijuana all from Khalil Smith. Officials say the powder Smith sold the undercover detective also tested positive for fentanyl. Smith is being held in Metro Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Nesean Thompson was found in possession of three bags of white powder weighing a total of seven grams and that tested positive for fentanyl. Metro police said Thompson was also served with six outstanding felony aggravated assault warrants related to a shooting case that occurred on April 24. Thompson is being held in the Metro Jail on a $377,500 bond.

According to Metro police, the undercover operation is in response to the recent drug overdose cases in the downtown Nashville area.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) at 615-687-1701 for help.