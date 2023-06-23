NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people, including a mother and daughter, have been arrested on second-degree murder and drug distribution charges in connection with a 2022 overdose death of a Nashville woman.

According to Metro police, 56-year-old Tamara Sue Morales of Portland, her daughter, 31-year-old Alexandra Guerriero of Nashville, and Guerriero’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Maxwell Delancy of Nashville, had contact with Hughes and worked together to sell her a powder substance containing fentanyl. The substance is believed to have been sold to Hughes at a motel on Wallace Road on Dec. 21, 2022.

Police said investigators found Hughes dead in her Belmont-Hillsboro area home the next day.

Delancy was arrested Thursday afternoon at a Hermitage area motel after investigators from the Hermitage Precinct saw him at a gas station in the area and followed his vehicle to the motel.

Police said the driver, identified as 42-year-old Kelando Cato, was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with especially aggravated robbery in connection with the shooting of a 35-year-old woman during a carjacking on Jan. 12 on Ocala Drive.

Tamara Morales (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Alexandra Guerriero (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Maxwell Delancy (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Kelando Cato (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Cato was caught with a loaded semi-automatic pistol and fentanyl at the time of his arrest, according to investigators. In addition to the outstanding especially aggravated robbery warrant, Cato was also charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, gun possession during the commission of a dangerous drug felony, and possession of fentanyl for resale.

Detectives said Cato had previously been convicted of aggravated assault and felony cocaine possession.

According to police, as Delancy was being taken into custody, investigators in Sumner County arrested Morales at her Portland home.

Guerriero was arrested at a Hermitage area apartment complex, according to investigators.

Bond for Morales, Guerriero, and Delancy was set at $125,000 each, while Cato is jailed in lieu of a $151,000 bond.

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should call the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) at 615-687-1701.