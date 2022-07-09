NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men were arrested Friday for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine in downtown Nashville.

Metro police say 61-year-old Curtis Webster met an undercover detective on Demonbreun Street at 3rd Avenue South and agreed to sell him half a gram of cocaine for $60. Webster then walked to the pedestrian bridge where he met with Robert Johnson, 42, and Oliver Ayers, 59, before giving the cocaine to the detective. The cocaine tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl.

Police also recovered Johnson’s backpack and found 4.5 grams of a rock substance that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl and a loaded .38 caliber revolver inside. Ayers was also found with multiple white rocks that tested positive for cocaine.

All three men were charged with possession of cocaine/fentanyl for resale.

Johnson was also charged with unlawful gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Bond for Johnson and Ayers was set at $64,000 each, while Webster is being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond.

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) at 615-687-1701. The resource is free and confidential and help finds treatment for those struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction.