NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three suspects have been arrested and a fourth one is sought in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 4-year-old girl.

Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue.

In a video tweeted by the police department on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 6, Chief John Drake said four men have since been charged with criminal homicide.

Trey Dennis, 23, Kenlando Lewis, 18, Keimari Johnson, 20, and Lamarion Buchanan, 19, are believed to have pulled up to the intersection in a Ford sedan; two of them reportedly got out and fired rifle rounds into a Chevrolet Malibu that 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier was riding in, according to police.

Trey Dennis (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Kenlando Lewis (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Keimari Johnson (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Lamarion Buchanan (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators said Frazier was shot in the head and died from her injuries. Two-year-old male twins were also in the back seat. Police reported one of them suffered a non-critical graze wound to his head while his brother was not injured.

The 22-year-old driver of the Malibu, who is the father of the twins, traveled for about three miles on Dickerson Pike and stopped at the Family Dollar Store, which is where the mother of at least one of the children was located, according to police.

Drake also said detectives recovered the suspects’ car, which was found abandoned last Friday.

According to police, Dennis, Lewis, and Johnson are all in custody, while Buchanan remains at large. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who knows of Buchanan’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

“Senseless gun violence is claiming the lives of too many men, women, and children. We must do better, Nashville,” Drake said in the video. “Our police department is committed to doing its part. Gun owners, family members, church congregations, and others all have a role in securing weapons so they won’t be stolen and teaching persons that violence and gunfire is not the answer to address conflict.”