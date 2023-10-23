NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people who allegedly caused $150,000 in damages to a vacant home in West Nashville were arrested over the weekend after they were found by the homeowner.

Metro police said the homeowner of a residence in the 7000 block of Huntwick Trail called officers on Sunday, Oct. 22 to report multiple individuals who allegedly broke into his home.

At the scene, officers observed trash outside the home. The homeowner told police that no one was supposed to be living at the house since it was vacant.

An arrest report states officers made contact with the adults in the backyard of the home. Two of the adults were later identified as 27-year-old Robert Reynolds and 27-year-old Brooke Livesay.

Reynolds allegedly admitted to officers that he knew the home was vacant, but thought that if he moved his belongings inside, it would qualify him as a resident. Livesay told investigators that “God showed her a sign to stay at the location.”

While doing a walkthrough of the home, officers noticed major damage to floors, windows and walls. In an arrest report, police at the scene noted that flies were all over the home along with cat and dog feces.

According to officers at the scene, another man was located upstairs sleeping in a bed. The man was identified as 40-year-old Jason Hay. Hay allegedly told officers that he was staying at the home and refused to leave.

The homeowner said a shed in the backyard was damaged and several items were missing. It will take at least $150,000 to repair the damages that were done to the home, according to the homeowner.

Reynolds, Livesay and Hay were all taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated burglary.