NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people have been arrested and two are still at large after investigators said they recovered nearly 50 appliances that had been stolen from recently constructed homes in Nashville.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department executed a search warrant at a storage unit on Millwood Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 15, where they said they found 25 different appliances that had been reported stolen in five separate incidents.

The appliances ranged from washers and dryers to ovens. The owners of the storage unit, Hany Sharobim, 37, and Magy Ramzy, 34, both of Old Hickory, were arrested and each charged with five counts of theft, according to authorities.

Officials said an additional 23 appliances were found at a home on Oaklawn Court in Mt. Juliet on Thursday, Nov. 16. All of the stolen property was returned to the victims, according to police.

A third suspect, Amarea Chism, 18, of Murfreesboro, was arrested Friday and charged for an unrelated theft that morning. Police said he is expected to face at least 33 additional burglary and theft charges in relation to at least five incidents where appliances were taken.

The other two suspects, Michiah Chism, 20, of Antioch, and Elmer Vargas, 21, of Nashville, are each facing 42 charges for the alleged burglary spree. As of Monday afternoon, Michiah and Vargas were both still at large.

In total, the police department said more than 120 warrants have been issued in relation to the investigation.