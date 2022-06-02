NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three additional men were charged Wednesday night as Metro police continue their undercover drug operation in Nashville.

Detectives said they gave money to Chris Green, 39, who walked to 3rd Avenue South at Korean Veterans’ Boulevard. Green then reportedly handed the buy money to Quoizell Thompson, 29, who made a hand-to-hand transaction with Devaughn Jeffers, 30.

All three were then arrested. Officials conducted a search of Jeffers, who allegedly had 3.5 grams of cocaine mixed with fentanyl on him, plus seven grams of marijuana and crystal rock that tested positive for meth. Police said Jeffers was also found to have an outstanding warrant.

All three men are behind bars, faced with several charges.