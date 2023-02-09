NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has made a second arrest in connection with a shooting in Green Hills.

On Thursday, police took 22-year-old Desmond Tyler into custody.

Police say Tyler, along with 19-year-old Michael A. Green who was arrested last week, attacked and shot a 26-year-old woman as she walked through a neighborhood on Esteswood Drive near Trimble Road.

Michael A. Green (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tyler is now being charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping — the same charges Green already faces.