NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night in connection with the shooting death of a man in East Nashville in August.

Metro police reported detectives arrested Rhyan Rawlings, 26, for the homicide of 29-year-old Eric Reed on South 5th Street on Aug. 1.

Rhyan Rawlings (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Reed was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he was found shot inside an apartment. Two men were seen running from the scene, according to Metro police.

Sanchez Ballard, 29, was arrested on a criminal homicide warrant two days after Reed’s murder. According to investigators, Ballard was visiting the apartment when Reed was shot.

Rawlings was recently indicted for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Metro jail on a $250,000 bond.